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Stand4THEE Notice of Liability 101 Overview Sept 17 2021
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42 views • October 18, 2021
Stand4THEE Notice of Liability 101 Overview Sept 17 2021
Watch this recording to get an overview of the NOL, what it is, what is included in it, and the process for issuing one.
All the information covered is on Stand4THEE.ca, link to Notice of Liability and Know Your Rights on the homepage.
DISCLAIMER: All content on this site is for general information only, and should not be construed as legal advice.
YOUR RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS ARE INALIENABLE given to you by the Universal Creator (GOD), which are superior to all ‘man-made contracts, laws and regulations, orders, policies, practices, procedures or rules’. These rights were not given to you by the government, nor can they be taken away or given away. You possess these rights by virtue of being human. You must assert your rights to maintain them.
https://stand4thee.com/notice-of-liability
Watch this recording to get an overview of the NOL, what it is, what is included in it, and the process for issuing one.
All the information covered is on Stand4THEE.ca, link to Notice of Liability and Know Your Rights on the homepage.
DISCLAIMER: All content on this site is for general information only, and should not be construed as legal advice.
YOUR RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS ARE INALIENABLE given to you by the Universal Creator (GOD), which are superior to all ‘man-made contracts, laws and regulations, orders, policies, practices, procedures or rules’. These rights were not given to you by the government, nor can they be taken away or given away. You possess these rights by virtue of being human. You must assert your rights to maintain them.
https://stand4thee.com/notice-of-liability
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