What Should Preachers Do When They Feel Discouraged?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
10 views • 9 months ago

In this episode, we delve into the scriptural charge to preach the word as found in 2 Timothy 4:1-8. Addressing preachers and ministers feeling discouraged, the speaker encourages steadfast commitment to sharing the true gospel amidst rising false teachings. Exploring parallels in both the Old and New Testaments, the video emphasizes the importance of discernment against deceitful workers and the urgency of preaching sound doctrine in these trying times. The episode reiterates the need for ministers to understand their role and responsibility in proclaiming God's word with integrity and conviction.

00:00 Introduction and Encouragement to Preachers
00:43 Paul's Charge to Timothy
02:24 Warnings Against False Apostles
04:13 Preaching Another Gospel
06:20 Comparison with Old Testament Prophets
08:04 The Importance of Sound Doctrine
10:21 Call to Action for Preachers
11:34 Conclusion and Final Encouragement
12:08 Closing Prayer and Contact Information

Keywords
churchlast dayspreachheresyfalse worship
