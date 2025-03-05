BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Indoor Growing Made Simple At Home
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
44 views • 1 month ago

A testimonial by a family in Nebraska, USA about "Harvest Walls" by Shop.Havest.Today that feature "vertigation."

HEDGE against skyrocketing food price$, save gas $ and avoid a car accident, avoid eating GMOs & "Roundup," and save our soil by visiting: shop.harvest.today

To easily share our 5% off affiliate link, use: tinyurl.com/harvestwalls^ You can also get a 5% discount by applying the following coupon code at checkout:

howtodieofnothing

Learn more at: Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns

If you're a commercial grower and want to inquire about our larger "Harvest Walls," contact us:

Danny Tseng

7081 Environ Blvd, Ste 639, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33319 USA

1+786.441.2727

1+800.250.8975

cell: 305.297.9360

[email protected] OR [email protected]

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

To BOOST the vitamin D content of your mushrooms with the world’s FIRST narrow-band Vitamin D Light Therapy System that features 95% ultraviolet B, visit: https://Enyrgy.com. To save 10% on the commercial and/or home-use model(s), apply the following discount code at checkout:

howtodieofnothing

To increase crop yield, speed-up germination times, maximize the nutrient content of your produce, speed the break-down/degradation of any glyphosate or other herbicides, pesticides, or fungicides that might be in your soil with a patented 8-strain of beneficial microbial inoculants called “PaleoPower,” visit: https://AncientOrganicsBio.com and get a 10% discount by applying any of the below coupon codes:

danny

detoxroundup

howtodieofnothing

To easily share, use: ByeByeGlyphosate.com

To irrigate with 99.999% contaminant-free water, use an electric steam distiller made by: https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing. To save 5%, apply my promo code:

howtodieofnothing

For a non-electric water source, use food-grade, 50-gallon rain barrels & complete rainwater catchment systems made by https://BlueBarrelSystems.com. Get a 10% discount by applying discount code: onehouseoffthegrid

Preserve your extra produce for over 25 YEARS by using commercial-grade freeze dryers made by:

https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1389.html

To view an online "Guide to Freeze Drying," visit:

https://tinyurl.com/HarvestRightFreezeDryingGuide

To easily share our HarvestRight affiliate link, use:

https://tinyurl.com/BestFreezeDryer

Or, dehydrate your extra produce to make things like sun-dried tomatoes with a box-style solar cooker made by:

https://tinyurl.com/BuySunOven (this is our shortened https://www.sunoven.com/products/sun-oven-one-house-otg-edition affiliate link)

Keywords
organic gardeninghydroponicshome gardeningindoor agriculturevertical gardensdiy gardens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy