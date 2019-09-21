10 Weird Inventions You Need To See To Believe

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When we were kids, we probably sketched out some of the nuttiest inventions in our notebook and tried to create something that would change the world and make it a better place. Whether it was an automatic nosepicker or an instant trash cleaner, some of these inventions were pretty strange and didn’t make a lot of sense. Some kids out the notebooks away while others grew into their interest and became engineers, artists, and builders of dreams. The human mind is being realized as a hub of incredible inventions and feats that make living life easier than ever. Sometimes the inventors of these strange innovations are immediately labeled as crazy or as a type of person who shouldn’t be listened to. But, then again, some of the most brilliant people in the world are those who possess the most brilliant of minds. Whether the invention is useless or can save the human race, you have to give the inventors credit for even willing to take such an incredible risk and just do it, which is something people don’t do these days.

Thanks to science fiction and fantasy, we have been exposed to some pretty amazing and yet strange inventions that don’t have the possibility of actually existing in real life. But the inventions in this video cross the line between fantasy and reality, and regardless of how strange the inventions are, they say “poo poo” to logic and exist anyway. These strange inventions range from logical to completely useless, but they may be cool to own nonetheless.