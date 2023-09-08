MASKS ARE BACK IN THE UNITED STATES - I TOLD YOU SO!

Morris Brown College in Atlanta has brought masking back and a whole bunch of rules to go along with them. You're not allowed to have parties, dancing and nightclub, make out with your favorite partner or do anything fun. They haven't given us a reason why they're doing it considering there are no State mandates, so my strongest recommendation is for every student there to get their money back and leave and never go back to that campus.
We know this is just one big distraction for Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau to do their very best to steal their next respect of elections. I'm really hoping America grows up a whole bunch real fast!
www.FreedomReport.ca
#Omicron #monkeypox #Donaldtrump #trump #DonaldJtrump #biden #Joebiden #POTUS #covid #covid19 #masks #masking #pandemic #scamdemic #Globalpandemic #masks #masksareback
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.