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ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Thursday 7/23/26 • PATRICK BYRNE BREAKS COURT GAG ORDER ON ELECTION SYSTEMS • Alex Jones Network
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US SURGES FORCES INTO MIDDLE EAST AS WAR ENGULFS REGION, OIL PRICES EXPLODE AFTER HOUTHIS SINK TWO SAUDI TANKERS IN RED SEA, ECONOMISTS WARN OIL HEADED TO $140 A BARREL & WILL TRIGGER GLOBAL DEPRESSION!

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