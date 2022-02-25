Jason Miller: GETTR Supports Free Speech, Opposes Cancel Culture

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02/20/2022 Jason Miller says at an interview with GB News UK: The value proposition that we have with Gettr is that we support free speech, and we oppose cancel culture. That’s a real slippery slope when you start having the government come in and pick winners and losers in the free speech debate.