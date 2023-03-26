Hunter Kressel - Mac Killed My Inner Child | PSECmedia Edit | 432hz [hd 720p]

No one knows what happened to Hunter Kressel or his original YouTube channel. However, his Mac Commercial Spoof has been mirrored virally for about as long as YouTube has existed. In our edit, we've expanded the resolution to 720p and the audio is 432hz. Enjoy a slightly new look to an old classic!
