They Subverted the System… Old West Justice is Inevitable

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Swedish brothers strangled and hanged an Eritrean rapist after the courts kept protecting his general ilk. Now America is heading down the exact same path: career criminals shooting cops on video, All-American kids stabbed through the heart, assassins walking free. When the justice system sides with predators over victims, people grab rope. Is vigilante justice the new normal? From Sweden 2023 to America 2026 — the system is broken by design.Are we past the point of no return?Drop your thoughts below.#VigilanteJustice #SwedenCrime #TwoTierJustice #BorderCrisis #WokeFail #CrimeWave #JusticeForVictims #AmericaFirst #CulturalEnrichment #RuleOfLaw