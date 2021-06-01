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C-10 will get YOU TOO YVES!!!!
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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40 views • June 01, 2021
*WARNING*( BAD LANGUAGE)
Le BLOC Leader Yves Blanchete supports Bill C 10 but fails to realize the outcome. More info surfacing on the General Dany Fortin Misconduct allegation.

#stopbillc10,#Censorship,#LPC

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SOURCES:

Bill86 French Language Mandates: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/quebec-s-bill-96-could-make-french-the-only-language-needed-to-get-a-job-1.6027517?fbclid=IwAR0ioiJe-m6I49lQIvc_fArUmxgnbkg5tjkxDB0YvA3y5zinUFANZSqU8X8

From Brian Lilley: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-bloc-will-back-trudeaus-internet-control-bill?fbclid=IwAR3g9yRthxzIr0FVw-JezcNSr_c71cddZNZZd8H_52Rb-yY9rlseKG3G0cE



From Spencer Fernando: https://spencerfernando.com/2021/05/18/its-time-for-alberta-and-every-other-province-to-unilaterally-amend-canadas-constitution/?fbclid=IwAR2OUZijuXNHOkPyseZ8adSDB_yufPgEfLipmoT0MpPVRgH7pzMBKjjhGJw



Trudeau was INFORMED.. but side steps: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/trudeau-says-he-was-informed-of-fortin-investigation-a-number-of-weeks-ago/ar-BB1gS1ex?ocid=msedgdhp



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Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/

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