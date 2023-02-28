Create New Account
IT’S COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


Feb 27, 2023


You are under a coordinated, U.S. funded military operation, using DOD infrastructure, acting on behalf of foreign actors with no allegiance to our country. The perpetrators are treasonous psychopaths. Sasha Latypova is back to discuss this high treason against America. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


Direct Donations: Dr. Jane Ruby, 4371 Northlake Blvd, Suite 188, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2b71lu-its-coming-from-inside-the-house.html


healthtreasonamericamedicineinfrastructuredodinside jobpsychopathscoordinatedperpetratorsmilitary operationtruth in medicineus fundeddr jane rubydr rubydr janesasha latypovaforeign actors

