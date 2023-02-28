IT’S COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE

Dr. Jane Ruby Show





Feb 27, 2023





You are under a coordinated, U.S. funded military operation, using DOD infrastructure, acting on behalf of foreign actors with no allegiance to our country. The perpetrators are treasonous psychopaths. Sasha Latypova is back to discuss this high treason against America. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





Direct Donations: Dr. Jane Ruby, 4371 Northlake Blvd, Suite 188, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

TRIAD Aer https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)

Dr. Jane Merch!! https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/listing/dr-jane-was-right

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/

Malone Lawsuit: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2b71lu-its-coming-from-inside-the-house.html



