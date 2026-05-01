The Emperor’s New Ballroom: Ritual Architecture for the End of the American Empire

While the tax slaves are busy arguing over whether they can still afford gas and eggs, the MAGAts are kneeling before the Emperor’s new secret-tunnel ballroom… a copy of Jeffrey Epstein’s satanic pedovore temple… the ultimate Death Star of the DC swamp. The food is disappearing, the surveillance is total, and the Kings are laughing. What are you doing to survive the New Imperium’s mental prison?













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***** Sources for this video *****













Intro vid: https://x.com/its_MrH3/status/2048934544162636184?s=20













Iran Will Remove Blockade:





https://x.com/MrImranPk/status/2049850869412253826?s=20













Lucifer Erika Kirk:





https://x.com/LucifersTweetz/status/2048878661307076841?s=20













Cat Burgaler Kirk:





https://x.com/_TruthZone_/status/2049920471106289732?s=20













Jewish Erika Kirk





https://x.com/WearForbidden/status/2049573219535892620?s=20













Graham says the estimate is for $332 million (33!):





https://x.com/DollarVigilante/status/2049486495782760569













Ukrainian Oil refinery blown up by drone:





https://x.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/2049091648290988432?s=20













Perm drone strikes





https://x.com/Ahmedminz7/status/2049853514008932573?s=20













Calgary potatoes/ food bank





https://x.com/ryangerritsen/status/2048450228710257125?s=20













Hegseth Iran nuclear ambitions:





https://x.com/CalltoActivism/status/2049513145748558078?s=20





https://x.com/Nadira_ali12/status/2049513460871082320?s=20













King Charles:





https://x.com/TPV_John/status/2049247809510031841?s=20













WW eleven:





https://x.com/Brick_Suit/status/2048853029609509077?s=20







