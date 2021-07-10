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Trudeau Unvaccinated Won't Be Allowed In Canada War On Unvaccinated Begins!
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593 views • July 10, 2021
Trudeau is pushing the barrow of power and control not allowing unvaccinated into Canada!! Mind you, right now from what I have heard about plane tickets there will be very few who are going to be able to travel anywhere!!
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