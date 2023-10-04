Create New Account
Sanctuary City to Defund the Police : YOU Pay the Price for Democrat Luxury Beliefs
Recharge Freedom
Published 14 hours ago

The Democrat elites continue to espouse luxury beliefs which have a little if any bearing on their lives as they are inoculated from the results due to physical location or buying their way out.They don't care if you suffer, as long as their climate change agenda which will destroy poor people around the world, or defund the police, releasing criminal after criminal, or their sanctuary city statements earn them praise amongst each other,

Sure the police don't stand up in the real world, but that's not why they issue such statements.


#luxurybeliefs #democrats #woke #joshkruger


