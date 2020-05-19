The Coronavirus Fearmongers Are Trying To Drive You Nuts. Don't Let Them!

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Ginning up fear and terror was key to getting hold of the country, tossing millions of Americans out of work, and setting fire to the Constitution. A nation ruled by fear is a nation that falls into tyranny. How the elites use fear as a method of control. Plus on today's program: Why did so many coronavirus deaths occur at nursing homes? The "Georgia Model" is working well so far...and it's driving the fearmongers crazy. And is HR 6666 as demonic as they claim? All this in today's Liberty Report!
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