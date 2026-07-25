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Who are the saints of God? (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, July 11, 2026.


This is part 2 of a two-part video presentation on who are the saints of God. The following Bible verses point to some of the main attributes or features of who the saints of God are including:


2 Chronicles 1:7, 10; Hosea 4:6; Psalm 111:10; Proverbs 1:7; Proverbs 9:10


Ephesians 5:11; 2 Corinthians 6:14-17


John 17:17; Psalm 119:105; 2 Timothy 3:16; John 5:39


1 Peter 1:23


2 Corinthians 13:5; John 1:29; Isaiah 53; 1 John 1:9


Isaiah 8:16; Ephesians 4:30


Isaiah 8:20


1 John 5:3, 1 Corinthians 13; John 13:35


Mark 16:16; Acts 2:38; Acts 16:31


Mark 13:13; Acts 14;22


Psalm 1:2; Psalm 119:142, 151, 172; John 14:21; Hebrews 10:16; Exodus 20:3-17; Proverbs 28:9


Psalm 111:10; Daniel 2:28


Revelation 14:1-5, 12; Revelation 12:17


Revelation 14:6-11 & Revelation 18:4-5


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godsaintsyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayssaints of godfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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