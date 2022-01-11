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Remedy Road Episode#1 - Debut Show with Host ApotheCarol & PsychDiva
The AlphaWarrior Show
The AlphaWarrior Show
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25 views • January 11, 2022
REMEDY ROAD is your weekly journey into the world of evidence based natural health. Jump in with your nurse co-hosts ApotheCarol & PsychDiva as they steer you on a trip into holistic wellness that avoids breakdowns from side effects, confusion, and loss of control over your health. Buckle up and let’s roll!

SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fzn15w2l7mWP/

https://www.foxnews.com/media/politico-correction-supreme-court-justice-sotomayor-restaurant

https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/

https://myfreedoctor.com/

https://zstacklife.com/

https://covid19criticalcare.com/

SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:

Follow Your Host on Twitter at:

https://twitter.com/PsychDiva17
https://twitter.com/CarolRN7

WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow

CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]

SUPPORT:

To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.

GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna

SPECIAL THANKS:

It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.

The fight is not over, but together we will win.

Respectfully,

Alfredo “Alpha” Luna

Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
Keywords
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