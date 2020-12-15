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HOW BIG OIL CONQUERED THE WORLD
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8 views • December 15, 2020
This film is made by The Corbett Report
Film website link: https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-310-rise-of-the-oiligarchs/
The Corbett Report YouTube channel link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Film YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySnk-f2ThpE
From farm to pharmaceutical, diesel truck to dinner plate, pipeline to plastic product, it is impossible to think of an area of our modern-day lives that is not affected by the oil industry. The story of oil is the story of the modern world. And this is the story of those who helped shape that world, and how the oil-igarchy they created is on the verge of monopolizing life itself.
Film website link: https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-310-rise-of-the-oiligarchs/
The Corbett Report YouTube channel link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Film YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySnk-f2ThpE
From farm to pharmaceutical, diesel truck to dinner plate, pipeline to plastic product, it is impossible to think of an area of our modern-day lives that is not affected by the oil industry. The story of oil is the story of the modern world. And this is the story of those who helped shape that world, and how the oil-igarchy they created is on the verge of monopolizing life itself.
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