Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest David Clements | Working The Problem: Election Fraud | 01.09.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
158 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • 1 day ago

This episode exposes a mind-blowing web of interconnected fraud that ties bank fraud, ID theft, and voter fraud into one massive scheme with China, Dominion Voting Systems, and Roaming Networks at the center. Host Joe Oltmann and guest David Clements break down explosive undercover video, with whistleblower Raul revealing how servers used to code Dominion systems were mishandled by the FBI, wrong servers seized, and critical evidence ignored since April 2018 setting the stage for the stolen 2020 Presidential Election

The deep state tried to silence Raul with a $1 million cash bribe plus a D.C. seat, complete with U.S. Embassy meetings and text messages urging him to "forget the past." Raul's letter to the U.S. Ambassador accuses crimes against Americans and global citizens, including the sale of 25 million American IDs in two drops to China for fake identities benefiting the deep state while enabling widespread fraud.

It all connects back to President Trump's recent Truth Social call to "FREE TINA PETERS" the imprisoned election integrity advocate. From Soros-Biden money funnels to massive-scale corruption, and widespread blackmailing this show uncovers the levers of power holding America hostage. Don't miss the raw documents, emails, and revelations tune in for the truth they don't want you to hear!


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW

