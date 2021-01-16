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Capitol Desecration, Info War, PCR Psyop - The InfoWar Intensifies
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161 views • January 16, 2021
This week on the New World Next Week: the pre-planned selection psyop has the intended effect; the infowar escalates as battle lines are formed; and the narrative seeds for ending the scamdemic are planted by the scammers themselves.
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1611-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1611-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/
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