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Words From The Lord: 'The Year Of My Redeemed Is Come!" - "There Will Be Silence In Heaven" - "The High Priest’s Breastplate/Related to First Fruits"
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105 views • April 13, 2021
"THE YEAR OF MY REDEEMED IS COME" - A POWERFUL ENCOURAGING WORD From The Lord Through Julie Whedbee!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/192e79b7-e7d2-4f42-9784-52b377fdb0e7
Hearing God's Voice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gOrBEIc5dI
There will be Silence in Heaven
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-vjDDiu7WM
Daniel 7:25
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%207%3A25&;version=KJV
PROPHECY, A GREAT ROAR A MIGHTY WIND, AND A MELTING FIRE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4GwjlKfWX4
The Destroyer is Coming – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/the-destroyer-is-coming-cryptic1/
Mutation and Vaccination – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/mutation-and-vaccination-mckana/
Prophetic Warning: A Plague for the Unrighteous! – Elizabeth Marie
https://444prophecynews.com/prophetic-warning-a-plague-for-the-unrighteous-elizabeth-marie/
CAROUSING WITH DANGERS – Avidan.
https://444prophecynews.com/carousing-with-dangers-avidan/
October Flooding – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/october-flooding-anno-domini-144k/
I REPENT NOT – Watchman on the Wall
https://444prophecynews.com/i-repent-not-watchman-on-the-wall/
The High Priest’s Breastplate – Chadash
https://444prophecynews.com/the-high-priests-breastplate-chadash/
Sabine Vlaming - CHANNEL
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA0uDKMbQUzdEXuo_YOo79A/featured
____________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/192e79b7-e7d2-4f42-9784-52b377fdb0e7
Hearing God's Voice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gOrBEIc5dI
There will be Silence in Heaven
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-vjDDiu7WM
Daniel 7:25
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%207%3A25&;version=KJV
PROPHECY, A GREAT ROAR A MIGHTY WIND, AND A MELTING FIRE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4GwjlKfWX4
The Destroyer is Coming – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/the-destroyer-is-coming-cryptic1/
Mutation and Vaccination – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/mutation-and-vaccination-mckana/
Prophetic Warning: A Plague for the Unrighteous! – Elizabeth Marie
https://444prophecynews.com/prophetic-warning-a-plague-for-the-unrighteous-elizabeth-marie/
CAROUSING WITH DANGERS – Avidan.
https://444prophecynews.com/carousing-with-dangers-avidan/
October Flooding – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/october-flooding-anno-domini-144k/
I REPENT NOT – Watchman on the Wall
https://444prophecynews.com/i-repent-not-watchman-on-the-wall/
The High Priest’s Breastplate – Chadash
https://444prophecynews.com/the-high-priests-breastplate-chadash/
Sabine Vlaming - CHANNEL
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA0uDKMbQUzdEXuo_YOo79A/featured
____________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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