The Scary New Research On Sugar & How They Made You Addicted To It! Jessie Inchauspé | E243
233 views
May 1, 2023 All Guest Episodes
In this episode, Steven interviews Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist and bestselling author. After breaking her back at 19, Jessie became interested in achieving optimal health. She worked at 23andMe and started the @glucosegoddess Instagram account, sharing her experiments with a glucose monitor. Her book 'Glucose Revolution' was published in 2022. (available to purchase here: https://bit.ly/3AFR4HR). Topics: 0:00 Intro 02:02 What is it that you do and why does it matter? 15:14 Why glucose? 26:45 The symptoms of bad glucose spikes 35:06 What is glucose? 38:06 What happens to our bodies when we have a glucose spike? 43:44 Glucose as it relates to weight gain 48:30 10 Hacks to prevent glucose spikes 01:02:14 The right meal to have for breakfast 01:09:26 Why you should be drinking vinegar 01:11:54 You have to be doing this after you eat 01:14:46 Your perfect diet 01:24:24 Our conversation cards 01:31:18 The last guest’s question Jessie is the author of the new book, ‘The Glucose Goddess Method’, which you can purchase here: https://bit.ly/41M9enc Follow: Instagram: https://bit.ly/3n89Pkg Our question cards waiting list: https://bit.ly/3ZzQfKz Join this channel to get access to perks: https://bit.ly/3Dpmgx5 Follow: Instagram: http://bit.ly/3nIkGAZ Twitter: http://bit.ly/3ztHuHm Linkedin: http://bit.ly/3ZFGUku Telegram: http://bit.ly/3nJYxST Follow: Instagram: http://bit.ly/3nIkGAZ Twitter: http://bit.ly/3ztHuHm Linkedin: https://bit.ly/41Fl95Q Telegram: http://bit.ly/3nJYxST Sponsors: Zoe: http://joinzoe.com with an exclusive code CEO10 for 10% off Huel: https://g2ul0.app.link/G4RjcdKNKsb Wework: https://we.co/3PgoB1M
Keywords
healthbooknutritionfoodglucosesugaraddictedjessie inchauspethe diary of a ceoglucose revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos