Swedish Skies 22/09/23. How to tell they're fake "clouds".

Take a look at the long, bright "cloud" with the very peculiar straight lines through it. It doesn't move. Just sits there. Half an hour later it's STILL in the same position. I tried to show normal clouds moving across the sky, which they are, there's a breeze today.

No, it isn't a case of different altitudes. No, clouds with perfectly straight lines in them aren't normal. No, there's nothing wrong with my vidcam (I have no phone by choice. Please don't ask me how I connect to the Net, use your brain to figure it out)

Swedish skies are being weather manipulated every single day and Swedish people either don't notice or don't care. Millenials have been conditioned to believe these weird "snake/lines/grid" formations are "normal" but anyone older than them remembers the time when skies were blue, clouds weren't grid shaped or corrugated, and plane vapours vanished in moments, not sticking around, spreading out and smothering the blue and the sunshine.

Governments now freely admit to using weather manipulation to "combat Climate Change" yet I fail to understand why people don't realise that life on Earth is Carbon based. We and the environment and wildlife and oceans NEED carbon to survive and thrive.

Ask yourself why they're busy eliminating Carbon whilst using geoengineering to cause massive and often irreversible eco damage to almost every country in the Western World. And remember that we too are Carbon based lifeforms. (until you get their transhumanist nanotech sh*t in you)



Swedish people, please look UP from your Smartphones and check out what's above your head every now and again. If you still retain your own mind (ie if you aren't fully jabbed) then observe, think, and recognise what is happening.

Sweden publicly said No when Gates said he would block the sun. Well, here we are, Sweden...sitting under a pale, milky white disc where they give you the illusion of sunlight, gradually weakening it over time until it's gone for good. Like the frogs in the boiling pot, hoping you won't notice.

