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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Answers Your Burning Questions
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1 view • February 13, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #29
Description: Creator Answers Your Burning Questions
What is life's purpose? What are Creator's goals and dreams? Is reincarnation a trap, forcing us to return because of karma? Why are we so vulnerable and so disconnected from Creator? What can we do to become more intuitive? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explores the meaning of truth, and provides a high-level view about limiting beliefs, where they come from, and the challenges for healing they represent. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Creator Answers Your Burning Questions
What is life's purpose? What are Creator's goals and dreams? Is reincarnation a trap, forcing us to return because of karma? Why are we so vulnerable and so disconnected from Creator? What can we do to become more intuitive? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explores the meaning of truth, and provides a high-level view about limiting beliefs, where they come from, and the challenges for healing they represent. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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