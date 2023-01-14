British Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra: 30,000 Excess Deaths Most Likely Linked to mRNA Vaccines

BREAKING BBC News: Cardiologist says likely contributory factor to excess cardiovascular deaths is covid mRNA vaccine and roll out should be suspended pending an inquiry. We did it. We broke thru mainstream broadcast media

British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra joined the BBC this week to discuss the shocking number of excess deaths recorded in Great Britain this year.

A recent report claimed 50,000 excess deaths were reported in 2022 compared to a normal year. There are other reports that claim there were 30,000 excess deaths in the UK last year. The excess deaths in the UK last year was the worst in 50 years.

According to Dr. Malhotra the deaths were likely linked to the experimental mRNA COVID vaccines. The UK and US have seen a serious spike in excess deaths this past year. Both countries implemented vaccine mandates during the COVID pandemic.

