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WHO HAS THE EDGE? | Political analyst breaks down the race to 270
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6 views • November 05, 2020
RIGHT NOW - the day after Election Day, as many key states remain close between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, political analyst Mark Halperin breaks down the numbers as more results come in. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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