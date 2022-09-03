When People Think Their Votes Don't Matter

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* We’re not allowed to question the last election, but a lot of people don’t think it was on the level.
* What happens when huge groups of voters start to believe their votes don’t matter?
* Time to focus on the issues that actually matter — the basics.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 September 2022