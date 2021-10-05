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The Emerging COVID Cult - NWO Plans To Groom Society - There Is Hope
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40 views • October 05, 2021
Tonight Dave and Brian talked about what appears to be an emerging COVID-19 Cult. People who receive the vaccine or who advocate for it are becoming almost religious in their demeanor and talk. There is a doctrine to the COVID-19 Cult. I have provided a 13 Commandments List that summarizes in dictate form how they act and what they do.
We talked about how this cult factors into our society and how it might change our society. We have never been closer to a Nazi Police State than we are right now. Is this “crisis” preparing the ground for the dictator and system that will exist for the last seven years of human history? Will we soon be plunged into a time known as Jacob’s Trouble?
In addition, we talked about the fact that there is hope and you don’t have to go through these times of rage and sorrow alone. There is hope.
We talked about how this cult factors into our society and how it might change our society. We have never been closer to a Nazi Police State than we are right now. Is this “crisis” preparing the ground for the dictator and system that will exist for the last seven years of human history? Will we soon be plunged into a time known as Jacob’s Trouble?
In addition, we talked about the fact that there is hope and you don’t have to go through these times of rage and sorrow alone. There is hope.
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