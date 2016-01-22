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[Jan 22, 2016] The Genesis Revelation: Part 1 - The Biblical Flat Earth? {Expanded Version} (434K views on YouTube!)
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41 views • June 07, 2020
This is the full length presentation of the first seminar lecture that I have done in front of an audience dealing with the subject of the Biblical Flat Earth. It was the first lecture of 5 that I did in Pocola, Oklahoma on Jan. 16 & 17, 2016. The other lectures were not about Flat Earth, but built upon the premises of what is established in Genesis and the various descriptions given for the Earth's creation throughout the Bible. The actual Part 1 lecture was called, "Can We Trust Genesis" and was just over an hour in length. This video is over 2 hours because I added a lot of additional clips from radio shows and Google Hangout interviews and such to compliment and elaborate on what I was saying in the live presentation.
For more information concerning this topic, please visit my website: http://www.testingtheglobe.com
Once I upload the other presentations from this seminar, I will be putting them into a playlist, which will be embedded on my hub website: http://www.robschannel.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
For more information concerning this topic, please visit my website: http://www.testingtheglobe.com
Once I upload the other presentations from this seminar, I will be putting them into a playlist, which will be embedded on my hub website: http://www.robschannel.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
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