Last night, Kurdish terrorists in Javanrud threw molotov cocktails at a family home, forcing the man who came out to yell "death to Khamenei" - Then Killed Him and his family.
Published 6 days ago

Javanrud is a city in Javanrud County, Kermanshah Province, Iran.

Last night, Kurdish terrorists in Javanrud threw molotov cocktails at a family home, forcing the man who came out to yell "death to Khamenei"

After he did, they still tortured and killed him and his family, including women and children.

--

IRGC and Basij are currently involved in heavy clashes in the process of clearing the city of Javanrud from terrorists

In the past few hours, Kurdish seperatists in the city of Javanrud have erected barricades and tried to occupy parts of the city.

--

This is what Israel had to say:  Kochavi, Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army at the meeting between the Pentagon and the White House:

We are at a critical point that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation with America against Iran and its proxies in the region.

Time is very important, we have to speed up operational plans against Iran.

-iran_daily24


