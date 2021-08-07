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It's Time To Get SERIOUS!
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
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389 views • August 07, 2021
Even though this video does NOT talk about the deadly vaccine, the prophetic truth laid out in this video that shows they will soon go from enforcing a vaccine to enforcing Sunday Laws caused GOOGLE (aka YouTube) to delete it within hours of posting it online!

What's happening is WAY too obvious now! Christian prophecy is THAT accurate!

All links in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at: https://nicholaspogm.blog/2021/08/05/its-time-to-get-serious-2/

WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? GET THIS BOOK:
https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/

WE NOW HAVE OUR OWN poGm LIVE STREAM! FAVORITE THIS LINK!
https://remnantofgod.org/meeting.htm
(We go LIVE Friday evening 8:00pm and Sabbath day at 12:00 noon EST)

SDR SERMONS & STUDIES:
https://remnantofgod.org/sdrhome.htm

GROWING LIST OF VIDEOS THAT WERE BANNED BY YOUTUBE:
https://remnantofgod.org/banned.htm

Main site: https://www.remnantofGod.org

SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.
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bitcoinclimate changeglobal warmingtoxicvaccineprophecyvaticanmark of the beastpandemicend timesgeorgia guidestonespopeantichristsabbath666second comingman of sinplaguesend of worldlockdownsdeltacovidloud cryclimate sunday
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Privacy Policy