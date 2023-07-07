Cocaine Cover-Up At White House Cocaine Found In West Wing After Recent Hunter Biden Visit

Stew Peters Show





July 6, 2023





They don’t call it the White House for nothing.

Simon Ateba, Today News Africa reporter, joins Stew to talk about the mysterious cocaine found inside the White House.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to answer questions about the cocaine found in the West Wing.

Similar to the Hunter Biden laptop, any questions having to do with the President's degenerate son will likely be rejected.

Are we to believe the government had no trouble tracking down J6 defendants who are now in D.C. gulags but they can’t find out who left a bag of cocaine at the White House?

The White House is one of the most surveilled locations on the planet and the truth is they already know who brought the cocaine in.

This is behavior that should not be tolerated but we should not be surprised because we have a two-tiered justice system.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2yj3vc-cocaine-cover-up-at-white-house-cocaine-found-in-west-wing-after-recent-hun.html