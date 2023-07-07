Create New Account
Cocaine Cover-Up At White House Cocaine Found In West Wing After Recent Hunter Biden Visit
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Stew Peters Show


July 6, 2023


They don’t call it the White House for nothing.

Simon Ateba, Today News Africa reporter, joins Stew to talk about the mysterious cocaine found inside the White House.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to answer questions about the cocaine found in the West Wing.

Similar to the Hunter Biden laptop, any questions having to do with the President's degenerate son will likely be rejected.

Are we to believe the government had no trouble tracking down J6 defendants who are now in D.C. gulags but they can’t find out who left a bag of cocaine at the White House?

The White House is one of the most surveilled locations on the planet and the truth is they already know who brought the cocaine in.

This is behavior that should not be tolerated but we should not be surprised because we have a two-tiered justice system.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2yj3vc-cocaine-cover-up-at-white-house-cocaine-found-in-west-wing-after-recent-hun.html

white housepresidentbidenhunter bidencocainetoday newsstew peterskarine jean-pierretwo-tiered justice systemsimon atebawest wing

