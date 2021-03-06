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Weekly VAERS Update 1,265 Dead 25,212 "Adverse Reactions"! openvaers.com
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60 views • March 06, 2021
The numbers are increasing week over week and yet the experiment continues! The reactions are growing all around and as we know VAERS has a very low reporting percentage as well as the CDC likely shaving the numbers. openvaers.com
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https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-covid-vaccine-injury-reports-increase/?itm_term=home
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2102131?query=featured_home
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-covid-vaccine-injury-reports-increase/?itm_term=home
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2102131?query=featured_home
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