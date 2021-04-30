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URGENT Doctor Confirms Parasitic Worms on Facemasks
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163 views • April 30, 2021
The doctor doesn't want the only one who has discovered the problem with the face masks. She wants others to research. They are black worms that move in the face masks.. She shows images.
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