Hearing from God, Stacy Whited, Sunday WordNWorship LIVE! B2T Ministries. Jul 12, 2026

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On this Sunday WordNWorship LIVE, Rick teaches from what he learned during the 2-hour interview with Stacy Whited in this 7-Day Hearing from God Series. Day 3 of this series is her story, and it shows exactly what happens when someone stops assuming a relationship with God has to stay vague, and starts asking Him for specifics.
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Recent Teaching: Nathan French — It's Not Meant to Be a Secret - God Wants to Speak to You https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/fa...
New Episodes:🌐 The Truth They're Hiding — Today's New Episodes on FaithNFreedom | July 10, 2026
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Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God:
My sheep hear my voice, so expect to hear from your Father
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