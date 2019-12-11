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Extinction Rebellion do you know these Climate Change Facts or are you acting out of Ignorance (MIRRORED)
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134 views • December 11, 2019
Extinction Rebellion do you know these Climate Change Facts or are you acting out of Ignorance (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Philosophical Investigations at:-
https://youtu.be/jv-NoRNYxHc
In the expectation that many members of Extinction Rebellion are honestly concerned about Climate Change, and convinced their actions are warranted this video presents a good level of detail about Climate Change that may challenge their beliefs.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Philosophical Investigations at:-
https://youtu.be/jv-NoRNYxHc
In the expectation that many members of Extinction Rebellion are honestly concerned about Climate Change, and convinced their actions are warranted this video presents a good level of detail about Climate Change that may challenge their beliefs.
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