P.4 White sap from radium weed for skin cancers: Euphorbia peplus (petty spurge) MVI_8708-11merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d2b621a8-873f-443c-9639-93cf300dfc34

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4a81ef1a-bc77-41cc-bcc1-8e1d39aa0036

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7820381f-2860-4a61-9ac1-0facf6e57fdb

Watch P. 4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/22855eff-e4db-4644-9f09-93902b20ee25

DISCLAIMER: this is not medical advice; do your own research, and take responsibility for your own actions.

Petty spurge, or radium weed, is Euphorbia peplus, a common winter-time weed in the southwest of Western Australia. I have put its white sap, which burns and must not be used orally or go near the eyes or nasal inner surfaces, on low-level skin cancers, not melanomas, such as little sores which never heal. It is advised that only one application is needed. I typically apply it for 3 days in a row, but the resulting burn is significant and usually hurts; I apply aloe vera gel a few hours after each application, and then for the next several days after white sap application.