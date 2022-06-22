Ask Dr. Jane: Sperm Is The New BitCoin, Reproduction After The "Vaccine"

Have you ever asked yourself, How can you tell if someone is vaccinated or not? If BigPharma offers Vaccine exemptions to their employees, can they be held liable? Will we EVER see justice for the truth coming out about these jabs? It’s Wednesday, & Dr. Jane Ruby is eager to answer these very questions & more! To get your chance to have your questions answered by Dr. Jane Ruby herself, follow her Telegram @DrJaneRuby !

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