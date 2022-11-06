Grand Canyon Brewing Pumpkin Springs Porter 4.0/5 (She) 3.75/5 (He)

(*mili's links) IG: danielle_rapisardaTikTok: daniellerap
Local to us this brew comes from up north. Grand Canyon Brewing is located in Williams Az as well as Flagstaff.
The ABV is 8% , the IBUs are 28 and the SRM is a solidly inky 90.
While billed as medium bodied I find her to be a bit thin. She runs medium fast thru the middle, The burnt notes off the double roasted malts are the main flavors in here. After warming up a bit you can pick up the spice notes but overall it's a burnt coffee taste that kills this for me
She's a dirty oily brew that worked better for Mili than it does for me.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us,
Mili and E.
Big 3
As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.