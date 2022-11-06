Grand Canyon Brewing Pumpkin Springs Porter 4.0/5 (She) 3.75/5 (He)

(*mili's links) IG: danielle_rapisardaTikTok: daniellerap

Local to us this brew comes from up north. Grand Canyon Brewing is located in Williams Az as well as Flagstaff.

The ABV is 8% , the IBUs are 28 and the SRM is a solidly inky 90.

While billed as medium bodied I find her to be a bit thin. She runs medium fast thru the middle, The burnt notes off the double roasted malts are the main flavors in here. After warming up a bit you can pick up the spice notes but overall it's a burnt coffee taste that kills this for me

She's a dirty oily brew that worked better for Mili than it does for me.

Big 3

