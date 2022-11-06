Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Grand Canyon Brewing Pumpkin Springs Porter 4.0/5 (She) 3.75/5 (He)
20 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published 18 days ago |

(*mili's links) IG: danielle_rapisardaTikTok: daniellerap

Local to us this brew comes from up north. Grand Canyon Brewing is located in Williams Az as well as Flagstaff.

The ABV is 8% , the IBUs are 28 and the SRM is a solidly inky 90.

While billed as medium bodied I find her to be a bit thin. She runs medium fast thru the middle, The burnt notes off the double roasted malts are the main flavors in here. After warming up a bit you can pick up the spice notes but overall it's a burnt coffee taste that kills this for me

She's a dirty oily brew that worked better for Mili than it does for me.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us,

Mili and E.

Big 3

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

Keywords
beerportergrand-canyon-brewingbeerandgearbrewsandviewsdanielle-rapisardadaniellerappumpkin-porter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket