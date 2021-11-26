SHOULD WE 'CANCEL' THANKSGIVING?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
In the effort to politicize every single thing in our lives, news outlets such as MSNBC have taken to attacking Thanksgiving as a celebration of "white supremacy." It's all absurd and should stop immediately. In response, Ron Paul shares a bit about what his Thanksgiving will be like this year...and he has one very funny story to tell.