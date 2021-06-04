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Rush Limbaugh exposes the delusion of the democrats and takes some calls from the American people
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Rush calls out Nicolle Wallace of fake news NBC/Comcast for having to apologize for her outrageous comments about The President. Exposed is the liberal lunacy of the left, as Rush takes calls from people who are fed up with the Democrat party.
Clip from Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Edited by Cash Daily
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
Clip from Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Edited by Cash Daily
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
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