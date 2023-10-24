Will America Even Make it To 2024?

Some folks are saying "we ain't going to make it to 2024". While I'm dubious that this is entirely true, I do believe that now is the time to prepare for the intense difficulties that lie ahead. Lt Col Steven Murray podcast: https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/1186309/ Treat penetrating chest wound: https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/10/20/trauma-medicine-treating-penetrating-chest-injuries/ Bore sight rifle at home for free: https://vernsstories.blogspot.com/2023/10/bore-sight-your-rifle-at-home-for-free.html Video, military counter-tracking: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/how-to-evade-a-professional-military-tracking-countertracking/ Ammo shortages: https://vernsstories.blogspot.com/2023/10/well-holy-shit-this-cant-be-good.html Leftist forces are becoming more organized: https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/10/23/bracken-sends-271/
