Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Will America Even Make it To 2024?
channel image
glock 1911
271 Subscribers
Shop now
179 views
Published Tuesday

Some folks are saying "we ain't going to make it to 2024".  While I'm dubious that this is entirely true, I do believe that now is the time to prepare for the intense difficulties that lie ahead.  Lt Col Steven Murray podcast:   https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/1186309/   Treat penetrating chest wound:   https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/10/20/trauma-medicine-treating-penetrating-chest-injuries/  Bore sight rifle at home for free:   https://vernsstories.blogspot.com/2023/10/bore-sight-your-rifle-at-home-for-free.html  Video, military counter-tracking:   https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/how-to-evade-a-professional-military-tracking-countertracking/  Ammo shortages:   https://vernsstories.blogspot.com/2023/10/well-holy-shit-this-cant-be-good.html  Leftist forces are becoming more organized:   https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/10/23/bracken-sends-271/  

Keywords
terrorismweaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfitness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket