Jordan Peterson to Have His Psychologist License Suspended by Canada: Fast Coming to the USA
Published Yesterday

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson will lose his license to practice as a psychologist for daring to retweet Pierre Poilievre and being critical of Justin Trudeau and his allies. It demonstrates that Canada has been taken over by communists who want to impose wrong think on the population, and remove the ability to earn a living from anyone who disagrees with the state. If it can happen to Jordan, it can happen to anyone, and America is rapidly trying to import such measures to cement in the leftist orthodoxy.#jordanpeterson #Pierre Poilievre #communism #maoism #canada


free speechcommunismmaoismsocialismfirst amendmentcanadaethics committeejordan petersonlicense to practicecounselingpsychological associationcanada politicsretweetpsychologistpierre poilievrecanadian liberalscanada is communistmauston position

