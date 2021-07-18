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Former Military Intelligence Officer Seth Keshel Provides Stats Showing 2020 Election Was Stolen In Multiple States (2021-7-17)
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20 views • July 18, 2021
Seth Keshel has been doing some very interesting data analysis over the past few weeks, and in this clip he does an excellent job making it easy to understand.
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