LOCKDOWN COMING BACK - ITS THE BANKERS' ONLY HOPE FOR SURVIVAL

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Unsafe_Space
Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
11887 subscribers
They cased in too hard. They gained too much control. They saw how successful their operations were. They saw how they are still not incarcerated or executed for their crimes. And so the criminals, Gate, Fauci, Daszak, Baric and the rest will keep on doing their crimes.
Dr. Baric bragging about his great new invention "Covid19 basically):
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4797993/