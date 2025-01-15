© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Never forget who enabled the genocide of Palestinians.
A 60 Minutes report reveals American weapons in Gaza.
Adding: A Ceasefire has been announced. Details on next video, 'Ceasefire Celebration in Gaza'
💥However: Israeli airstrikes reported on Jenin north of the West Bank again today. Three Palestinians have been killed so far in the israeli airstrike on Jenin.
This brings the toll to 9 people killed since last night, including three brothers.