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New World Order must be stopped and its up to all of us.
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130 views • October 19, 2021
1. Max Igan is back walking around in his garden spreading the truth about what is going on in the World and in Australia. Its up to all of us to stop this insanity.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4BNnAGpOm8WM/
2. THE SECRET RULERS OF THE WORLD - THE SATANIC SHADOWY ELITE 2001 DOCUMENTARY. ALEX JONES WAS THE FIRST TO SHOW WHATS GOING ON IN BOHEMIAN GROVE
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-secret-rulers-of-the-world-the-satanic-shadowy-elite-2001-documentary_ipmcYFZaH5b72Tc.html
3. COVID NASAL SWABS EXAMINED BY SCIENTISTS REVEAL DANGER. DONT LET THEM PUSH THAT SWAB DEEP UP INTO YOUR NOSE. YOUR SALIVA IS ENOUGH TO GET DNA.
https://www.brighteon.com/3e9f99d3-ebed-4ee7-875c-c2ce49f9a3de
4. Alex Jones presents video footage of British people protesting against Bill Gates as he leaves from dinner with Boris Johnson.
https://www.brighteon.com/7b8eb402-f2b2-4e7f-b70a-1432f6cd3482
5. David Rockefeller 1991 speech about world domination and the New World Order. He thanked Washington Post, New York Times and Time Magazine for not telling their readers.
https://www.brighteon.com/3ae46062-65cd-4c29-af42-bb407289fced
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4BNnAGpOm8WM/
2. THE SECRET RULERS OF THE WORLD - THE SATANIC SHADOWY ELITE 2001 DOCUMENTARY. ALEX JONES WAS THE FIRST TO SHOW WHATS GOING ON IN BOHEMIAN GROVE
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-secret-rulers-of-the-world-the-satanic-shadowy-elite-2001-documentary_ipmcYFZaH5b72Tc.html
3. COVID NASAL SWABS EXAMINED BY SCIENTISTS REVEAL DANGER. DONT LET THEM PUSH THAT SWAB DEEP UP INTO YOUR NOSE. YOUR SALIVA IS ENOUGH TO GET DNA.
https://www.brighteon.com/3e9f99d3-ebed-4ee7-875c-c2ce49f9a3de
4. Alex Jones presents video footage of British people protesting against Bill Gates as he leaves from dinner with Boris Johnson.
https://www.brighteon.com/7b8eb402-f2b2-4e7f-b70a-1432f6cd3482
5. David Rockefeller 1991 speech about world domination and the New World Order. He thanked Washington Post, New York Times and Time Magazine for not telling their readers.
https://www.brighteon.com/3ae46062-65cd-4c29-af42-bb407289fced
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