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Man gets $8k fine for not wearing a 😷 mask | And why mask mandates are unhealthy and unjust.
ProtonSan
ProtonSan
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696 views • August 21, 2022

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Struggles of Unvaccinated in Singapore Part 2: I made a PPT with InFoMaTiVe commentary! 😄


References down below ⬇⬇

5 NIH/National Library of Medicine studies from 2004-2020 all finding verifiable health effects from wearing a face mask,
including scientifically verified reduction in blood oxygen level:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29395560/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590322/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15340662/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26579222/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31159777/

Dr. Russell Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks To The Healthy
"By wearing a mask, the exhaled viruses will not be able to escape and will concentrate in the nasal passages, enter the olfactory nerves and travel into the brain." - Russell Blaylock, MD
https://principia-scientific.com/neurosurgeon-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-healthy-individuals/
Dangerous Pathogens Found on Children’s Face Masks
A group of parents in Gainesville, FL, sent 6 face masks to a lab at the University of Florida, requesting an analysis of contaminants found on the masks after they had been worn. The resulting report found that five masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. 
https://truthunmuted.org/dangerous-pathogens-found-on-childrens-face-masks/

Sunlight destroys virus quickly, new govt. tests find, but experts say pandemic could last through summer.
https://news.yahoo.com/sunlight-destroys-coronavirus-very-quickly-new-government-tests-find-but-experts-say-pandemic-could-still-last-through-summer-200745675.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall
"Our review of the literature shows that both healthy and sick people can experience Mask-Induced Exhaustion Syndrome (MIES), with typical changes and symptoms that are often observed in combination, such as an increase in breathing dead space volume, increase in breathing resistance, increase in blood carbon dioxide, decrease in blood oxygen saturation, increase in heart rate, increase in blood pressure, decrease in cardiopulmonary capacity, increase in respiratory rate, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, headache, dizziness, feeling hot and clammy, decreased ability to concentrate, decreased ability to think, drowsiness, decrease in empathy perception, impaired skin barrier function with itching, acne, skin lesions and irritation, overall perceived fatigue and exhaustion."
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8072811/

Keywords
discriminationmaskfreedomshistoryrightstimelinehumanviolationlawsmandatoryvaxunvaccinatedmandatesingaporefinevaccinatedcodestrugglesnuremburgautonomy2022covid-19unvaxsgbodily
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