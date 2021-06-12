CCP’s SWAT Police Broke Into College To Crack Down on the Campus Upheaval With Violence

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At 4 o’clock in the morning of June 8, a large number of CCP’s SWAT police broke into the North China College of Nanjing Normal University, Jiangsu Province. They tried to suppress the students with violence by brutally hitting them with sticks and spraying them with pepper spray. Many students are currently out of contact. In order to cover up the incident at the university, they blocked the entire road. The campus upheaval was triggered by the school’s restructuring decision.