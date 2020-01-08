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Protestaktion in München: Klappe zu - Internet tot
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2 views • January 08, 2020
Mortimer und ich haben ein wenig Schabernack getrieben.
Kanal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF-cvBtQfVrNIgkmrAGFymQ
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mortimer_niels
#InternetBeerdigung / Gesamte Rede von Jonathan Babelotzky
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAxO9gUaMgY&feature=youtu.be
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
V.I.P.N - Calm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITWVeJ7p52A
V.I.P.N - 3018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziBoh9YI6v8
V.I.P.N - The other side
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvJ3Q0VZdn0
V.I.P.N - Imperfect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5LqNNq38XA
Bilder:
Avatar von Mortimer: Blante https://twitter.com/BrunoLante
Erwähnte Kanäle / Twitter-Accounts / Initiatoren:
Jonathan Babelotzky
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZy37rdvU68DDO9E17Hdbw
https://twitter.com/jona_bab
Piratenpartei Bayern
https://twitter.com/PiratenBayern
JojoKopf
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf0lg5i3ZYn1tnxA8OJHJtQ
https://twitter.com/jojo_kopf
Open Mind
https://www.youtube.com/user/OpenMind3000?pbjreload=10
https://twitter.com/SimonRuane3000
Der Alltagsspieler
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyIuEnfxOh0X8ivo-MtsV7A
https://twitter.com/Alltagsspieler
TreXimusPrime
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEPGQ-tO3iXEvDdOrwXSDtA?disable_polymer=true
https://twitter.com/TreXimusPrime
morti
https://twitter.com/schnortimer
Darwinist
https://twitter.com/Rationalsozial1
Westernby
https://twitter.com/Westernby_1994
Sergey
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdNv6Rnr9fjq5xfYu3Ji-Eg
https://twitter.com/Sergey_SeryWolk
Weltraumaffen
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCItgB13eLvcm0y-EP_fXnsA
https://twitter.com/weltraumaffen
Denis Orechov
thatsafespace.net
https://twitter.com/opeksob
Freespeechbot
https://twitter.com/freespeechbot
Videos:
Eigene Aufnahmen
Wissenswert - Die Wahrheit über die Zukunft von Youtube - Unser Statement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTbIMvUWiP8
PietSmietTV - PietSmiet wiegelt Kinder auf? - Statement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EivCt_QVNBc
HerrNewstime - Demonstration gegen Artikel 13 (Exklusives Material)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xFm8-0W9-Q
TreXimusPrime Productions - PROTESTAKTION #SaveYourInternet in München 24 11 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kb5_ilkkXTw
Kanal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF-cvBtQfVrNIgkmrAGFymQ
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mortimer_niels
#InternetBeerdigung / Gesamte Rede von Jonathan Babelotzky
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAxO9gUaMgY&feature=youtu.be
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
V.I.P.N - Calm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITWVeJ7p52A
V.I.P.N - 3018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziBoh9YI6v8
V.I.P.N - The other side
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvJ3Q0VZdn0
V.I.P.N - Imperfect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5LqNNq38XA
Bilder:
Avatar von Mortimer: Blante https://twitter.com/BrunoLante
Erwähnte Kanäle / Twitter-Accounts / Initiatoren:
Jonathan Babelotzky
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZy37rdvU68DDO9E17Hdbw
https://twitter.com/jona_bab
Piratenpartei Bayern
https://twitter.com/PiratenBayern
JojoKopf
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf0lg5i3ZYn1tnxA8OJHJtQ
https://twitter.com/jojo_kopf
Open Mind
https://www.youtube.com/user/OpenMind3000?pbjreload=10
https://twitter.com/SimonRuane3000
Der Alltagsspieler
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyIuEnfxOh0X8ivo-MtsV7A
https://twitter.com/Alltagsspieler
TreXimusPrime
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEPGQ-tO3iXEvDdOrwXSDtA?disable_polymer=true
https://twitter.com/TreXimusPrime
morti
https://twitter.com/schnortimer
Darwinist
https://twitter.com/Rationalsozial1
Westernby
https://twitter.com/Westernby_1994
Sergey
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdNv6Rnr9fjq5xfYu3Ji-Eg
https://twitter.com/Sergey_SeryWolk
Weltraumaffen
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCItgB13eLvcm0y-EP_fXnsA
https://twitter.com/weltraumaffen
Denis Orechov
thatsafespace.net
https://twitter.com/opeksob
Freespeechbot
https://twitter.com/freespeechbot
Videos:
Eigene Aufnahmen
Wissenswert - Die Wahrheit über die Zukunft von Youtube - Unser Statement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTbIMvUWiP8
PietSmietTV - PietSmiet wiegelt Kinder auf? - Statement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EivCt_QVNBc
HerrNewstime - Demonstration gegen Artikel 13 (Exklusives Material)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xFm8-0W9-Q
TreXimusPrime Productions - PROTESTAKTION #SaveYourInternet in München 24 11 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kb5_ilkkXTw
Keywords
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